Chandigarh: Online cab drivers continue strike, say won’t work till demands met

The representatives of Mohali Online Cab Drivers Association said that they never called off the strike as their demands were not met. (File) The representatives of Mohali Online Cab Drivers Association said that they never called off the strike as their demands were not met. (File)

THE ONLINE cab drivers continued their strike for the 13th day on Tuesday and refused to work until their demands were met.

The drivers have been protesting since January 30. The representatives of Mohali Online Cab Drivers Association said that they never called off the strike as their demands were not met.

Passengers continued to face the brunt as more than 5,000 taxi drivers were off road. The passengers were also facing the price surge in booking and the areas like Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi did not have the availability of online cabs.

President of the association Satinder Singh said neither the representatives of the company met them nor the Chandigarh Administration gave any assurance to them so they decided to continue their strike.

“We never called off the strike. A driver made a false claim. We expelled him from the association and will take further action. More than 5,000 drivers are taking part in the strike and we shall not work until and unless our demands are met,” he added.

Singh said that on a daily basis, more than 10,000 rides were affected in the Tricity due to the indifferent attitude of the companies and the local people were suffering due to the price surge.

Singh said that they had been demanding that they should not be made to pay tax separately in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and there should be reduction in the share of company’s percentage in the fare being charged from the passengers.

The online cab drivers had started the strike on January 30 at Phase VIII Dussehra ground. In the last 13 days, more and more drivers had joined the strike which had paralysed the online cab services in the city.

