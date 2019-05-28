Chandigarh: One week deadline for fire safety checks at educational institutes

Additional Commissioner, MC, Anil Kumar Garg, Monday directed all the Station Fire Officers of UT fire department to conduct check at all educational institutes being operated from SCOs in the busy markets and other complexes within one week.

The instructions were issued in the wake of Surat fire tragedy, which claimed over 20 lives. There are around 400 educational institutes including private and semi-governments, which are being operated in various markets. Sector 34 market, Sector 35 market, Sector 22, 24 market, Sector 8 market, NAC market in Manimajra, Sector 45 market has maximum private coaching and educational institutes.

Additional Commissioner, Anil Kumar Garg, said, “I called a meeting of all station fire officers at my office and instructed them to check all the educational institutes within one week. The action against the institutes, which were detected for violating the fire safety norms, will be taken after the reviewing the findings of checking teams. We also decided to held awareness programs educating the students, teachers and owner of buildings about what to do in the emergency condition of fire. We will not hesitate to cancel the Non Objection Certificate (NoC) to the building owner in the situation if fire safety standards were not found upto the mark.”

A visit of Chandigarh Newsline at Sector 34 and 24 market had revealed shoddy condition of fire safety equipment, electricity wires were hanging out of the electricity meters, balconies of buildings were blocked and covered by huge glow-sign boards stopping the passage of air.

There are a total seven fire stations in Chandigarh. These were situated in Sector 17, Sector 11, Sector 38, Sector 32, phase-2 Ramdarbar, phase-1 Industrial Area and Manimajra.