Chandigarh: One more accused held for former student leader murder

The accused is a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Police arrested another accused, Gurmeet Singh alias Geeta (25), a resident of Rurki Puhkta village in Mohali in connection with the Gural Singh Brar murder case, on Monday.

The accused is a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang. He along with his co-accused, Gurwinder had provided the bike to the shooters on which they ran away after shooting Brar, on the intervening night of October 10/ 11, outside City Emporium.

Accused Gurwinder Singh was arrested on October 21, and is in police custody till October 25. During his sustained interrogation, police succeeded in arresting Gurmmet Singh, who disclosed that he was previously lodged in Nabha Jail with accused Gaurav alias Lucky and other members of Davinder Bambiha gang.

He was regular in touch with Lucky over WhatsApp calls. After the encounter of Davinder Bambiha, Sukhpreet Budha and Dilpreet Bawa were acting as gang’s heads. Gurmeet revealed that Lucky had asked him to provide his people a motorcylce with fake number. Thus, Gurmeet and Gurwinder arranged one for Neeraj Chaska, Maan and others at Sunny Enclave Kharar.

Police said accused Gurmeet Singh is a drug addict and peddler, and Lucky had assured him 20 grams heroin in lieu of providing the bike. Lucky had also provided Gurmeet money to go to Hazoor Sahib in Maharashtra. He was held near Sector 43 bus stand.

3 held for possessing illegal weapon

Chandigarh: Three men were arrested for possessing illegal weapons and cartridges at a late-night Naka at the dividing road of sector8/18, on Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Mandeep Singh (29) of Ropar, Pardeep (24) of Mankpur village, Himachal Pardesh, and Husandeep Singh (34) a resident of Amritsar Sahib.

Mandeep and Pradeep possessed a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. They were remanded in one-day custody.

At least19 live cartridges were found in Hushandeep’s car’s dash box. He failed to produce licence for it. Two cases were filed. ENS

