Chandigarh: One arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman constable

MullanPur Garibdas police arrested a man who had allegedly ben sexually harassing a Chandigarh Police woman constable for the past some time, on Monday.

The constable stated in her complaint that she reached home on Sunday evening and found that a man had followed her to her residence. She stated that when she asked the man that why he was following her, he snatched her scooter keys, fled, and challenged her to catch him.

“He fled after snatching the keys of my scooter and challenged me. My uncle was present in the street next to mine, and caught that man. The man had sexually harassed me and followed me,” stated the complainant.

The man was identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Dhanas in Chandigarh. Police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

