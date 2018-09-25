Chandigarh: On the list of 2,500 transferred cops, some retired personnel and one dead policeman

It is for the first time when a transfer list on a large scale was issued through a software, which does not allow any manual interference. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational) It is for the first time when a transfer list on a large scale was issued through a software, which does not allow any manual interference. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

Chandigarh Police officials were left red-faced when they found that the names of some retired policemen, as well as a deceased policeman, had made it to the list of the 2,500 police personnel transferred through the newly introduced Automatic Personnel Placement Software (APPS), on Monday. The list was released through APPS, developed by an IT firm and unveiled by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on September 22.

After realising the goof-up, a meeting was held and around 45 names, including that of the deceased policeman and other retired personnel, were deleted on Monday. DIG (UT) OP Mishra said, “As soon as we came to know about the names of the retired and a dead policeman on the list, we corrected it. Work on the software was going on for the last four months. And there is the possibility that when the record of police personnel was obtained from the service record room of the police department, these police personnel were serving. We are looking into the matter.”

A few of the retired police personnel mentioned in the list included Head Constable (HC), Angrej Singh, HC Surinder Kumar, HC Raj Bala, Constable Ram Karan and others. Sources further stated that HC Budh Singh, who is on deputation to Punjab Police and posted in Amritsar, was also shown to be transferred.

Retired policeman HC Angrej Singh was shown as transferred from PCR to district police, which means that he will be posted at a police station or police post. Retired HC Surinder Singh was shown transferred from East Division to Chandigarh Police headquarters in Sector 9 and HC Raj Bala from IRB to district police.

DSP (Cyber Cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma, one of the supervising officers under whom the software was developed, said, “We released a corrigendum on this matter and updated the list after deleting the names of retired and deceased police personnel. We came to know around 45 such names, which had to be deleted from the list.”

It is for the first time when a transfer list on a large scale was issued through a software, which does not allow any manual interference. According to the set policy, a police personnel from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, who has served a maximum two years at one unit or in one post, will be transferred automatically from one unit to another.

The list also drew flak from the department itself. A policeman, requesting anonymity, said, “There are police personnel, who have spent the maximum part of their service on non-sensitive postings and were never posted at any police station, have now been deputed at police stations.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App