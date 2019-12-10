Chandigarh: On morning walk, woman stalked, molested

The victim reported to the police that she had spotted the accused two days ago as well. (Representational Image) The victim reported to the police that she had spotted the accused two days ago as well. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old woman journalist was stalked, molested and assaulted near PN Mehra Botanical Garden on Monday. The victim was on her routine morning walk. The suspect, who was in his 40s, managed to escape.

Police said the victim claimed she would identify the accused if he was produced before her. A sketch is being made following the description of the victim. The incident happened around 7.20 am.

The victim reported to the police that she had spotted the accused two days ago as well. Police registered a case of stalking, molestation and assault.

A police officer said, “During her walk, she moved towards the secluded area full of trees and bushes. A man, who was walking behind the victim, chased her and subsequently grabbed her from behind. The woman shouted for help. She threatened to click his photo on her cell phone. She tried to but failed. The man assaulted her and ran away. Then the victim went to her house and narrated the incident to her husband. He informed the police about it. Two police parties rushed to the spot. An FIR was registered on the statement of the victim.”

A DSP-rank police officer is deputed to monitor the investigation.

