Chandigarh: On DM’s orders, 12 schools to turn into shelters for labourers

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order, directing the state authorities to make provisions for temporary accommodation for migrant labourers, Panchkula Administration late Saturday notified as many as 12 schools as temporary shelter homes to facilitate accommodation for the labourers.

“The facilities- stay, meal and primary health check up will be provided to the labourers at these shelter homes. Commissioner Municipal Corporation Panchkula will get necessary arrangements made for food, water and sanitation in shelter homes located in urban areas of the Panchkula district,” said the District Magistrate Panchkula in an order issued late night.

The District Development and Panchayat Officer has been directed to make necessary arrangements of food, water and sanitation for shelter homes located in rural areas and Civil Surgeon Panchkula has been directed to ensure necessary arrangements for primary health checkups of labourers at these shelter homes. Principles of these schools have been made incharge of the shelter homes.

The District Magistrate, in a seperate order, also directed all the duty magistrates to observe the movement of labour at check posts and submit daily reports at 6pm everyday to the Deputy Commissioner Panchkula on his Email.

The DM, in another seperate order, directed the owners of industrial units, brick klins, poultry farms, construction companies, factories situated in the district to ensure to contain their labour within the premises of their buildings and make necessary arrangements for their comfortable stay.

Meanwhile, the district has been divided into 14 different wards and 14 executive magistrates have been appointed as incident commanders for overall implementation of the measures announced by the administration in their specific areas.

