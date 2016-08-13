Chandigarh: On day two, MC issues no challans for wrong parking in Sector 17

At the multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia At the multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

NO CHALLANS were issued on day two by the Municipal Corporation for wrong parking in Sector 17 on Friday. The MC on Wednesday had claimed that they would be imposing a fine of Rs 3,500 on four-wheelers and Rs 1,000 on two-wheelers if they were parked wrongly.

Sources said that the officials of the enforcement staff were directed not to issue any challans and just make people aware that they might be challaned if they parked their vehicles wrongly.

However, the UT traffic police and STA continued to challan wrongly parked vehicles. While the traffic police challaned five vehicles for wrong parking, the State Transport Authority challaned seven vehicles for the same offence. Around 625 vehicles were parked in the parking by Friday evening. On Wednesday, the multilevel parking lot received over 600 vehicles.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra alleged that the MC was forcing citizens to park their vehicles at the multilevel. “They wanted to create terror in the minds of people saying that they would be challaned but actually they know they cannot do it since it is not within their purview,” he said. “Is this the way to make the multilevel work that you force people to park there only?”

Following stiff opposition from BJP and Congress on the plea that the civic body could not issue challans for wrong parking this way, the MC that had claimed to impose hefty fines copped out.

After the term of the company running the multilevel parking ended on August 8, the same was closed down by the MC. Facing criticism for closing the Rs 47-crore multilevel parking lot, the MC declared that it would run the parking on its own now.

