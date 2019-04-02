Chandigarh: On Day 1 of crackdown on littering, civic body issues 45 challans of Rs 10,000 each

On the first day of its challan drive, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Monday issued 45 challans of Rs 10,000 each for littering. As many as 40 other challans of Rs 5,000 each were issued for using plastic, the sanitation wing of the civic body said.

Most of those who were challaned for Rs 10,000 were owners of eating joints and multinational restaurants. “Most of the eating joint owners had stashed waste outside their building. Our sanitary inspectors were told that they should click pictures for their proof before handing out the challan,” Medical Officer of Health, Amrit Pal Singh said.

Most of the challans were issued in the Sectors 22, 23, 43, 44 and 35. From Tuesday onwards house owners will also be challaned, the MOH said.

At the same time, the staff was also asked to create awareness among people in the markets about the hefty challan amount if they litter in Chandigarh. “Our aim is not to earn any revenue but to make people aware that they should not litter or stash garbage. People should understand the intention behind the challan drive,” the official added.

Littering means throwing waste in public places and water bodies or disposing of the garbage on the road. Not removing faeces of pets will also cost Rs 10,000 to the owners.

Seven days time to deposit, else fine will be added in water bill

Officials said that none of the violators have paid the fine on the spot. They have been given seven days time to deposit the challan in the office of Medical Officer of health at Sector 17.

“If they fail to do so, we will submit the details in the MC office and the fine amount will be added in the water bill of the violator and sent home,” MOH said.

The violators can also appeal before the MOH if they feel that the have been challaned unnecessarily or with a bias.

People can post pictures of those littering and they will be fined. Officials of the sanitation wing said that if a person finds anyone littering, he can click his picture or a video and post it on the mobile app- Swacchta app along with the location.

“We will not disclose the identity of the person who posted picture of the violation to us. We will verify the picture and the facts submitted to us by the sender. It is just similar to the way the traffic police does it,” the officer added.

Body cameras to sanitary officials who issue challans

After the incident of Drug Inspector Neha Shoree being shot in Mohali, it has been decided to give body cameras to officials who are out on challan drive. The cameras will have 8 hour recording time and will record the entire incident. Also, they will be given uniforms by the MC.