Chandigarh Olympic Association officials accuse secy of awarding ‘bogus’ affiliations

REPRESENTATIVES OF various associations alongwith some officials of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) have leveled allegations against its secretary Maha Singh.

Ravinder Talwar, chief executive officer, COA, Rajpal Chauhan, chairman, technical committee, COA alongwith Chander Mukhi Sharma, president, Chandigarh Basketball Association, leveled allegations against Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. The officials alleged that Maha Singh failed to produce the expenditure report, agenda and minutes of previous meetings of the association apart from awarding bogus affiliations to associations in Chandigarh, “a clear violation of the COA constitution”.

“In the past four-year term of COA, so many associations have been granted COA affiliation which are not even affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or with the Government of India. The technical committee was not consulted before awarding any affiliation to such bodies,” said Talwar.

Chandar Mukhi Sharma, president, Chandigarh Basketball Association, showed a copy of the letter sent by Narinder Dhruv Batra, president, IOA, in which the secretary, COA, was told to resolve the issues. The letter stated, “I have sent emails to you on earlier occasions also regarding the following issues. I am once again requesting you that you have forcibly made new members in hockey and rowing basically to get support in elections. All members need to have recognition of the NSF recognized IOA. My request to you will once again be that please don’t create membership in COA to create doubts on fairness of COA elections.”

Sharma alleged that the secretary has given no justification for his acts and no action has been taken after IOA’s letter to COA.

“There has to be some clarity on the issue of affiliation to various associations. The COA elections have been announced for January 27 without calling the House meeting. There has been no justification regarding on what basis affiliation were given to various associations in the city. The IOA president had to write to the COA regarding this action. The secretary has appointed a returning officer for elections whereas only the president has the power to make such appointments,” said Sharma.

Asked why the officials who made the allegations did not raise the issues in the four-year term, Sharma said that the General House was called twice. “In the four-year term, the General House of COA was called only once or twice. We had raised our voices in the General Houses but to no avail,” he added.

Maha Singh could not be reached for comment.