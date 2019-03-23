Chandigarh: Old students’ body of St. Kabir organises ‘Khushiyon ka Recycle’

Written by Sumedha Sharma

KROS (Kabir Roll of Old Students), the old students’ association of St. Kabir Public School, organised the third edition of its collection drive called ‘Khushiyon ka Recycle’ in association with an NGO, Goonj.

The initiative is aimed at contributing towards the education of underprivileged children in the remote areas of the country.

More than 400 parents and their children donated recyclable material like partly used notebooks, unused stationery, discarded school bags, water bottles, toys, uniforms etc.

“The items collected today shall be sent to children in remote villages by the members of the NGO, Goonj. Underprivileged children residing in these remote areas shall receive these items as a reward for participation in various theme-based activities, under its ‘School to School’ initiative,” stated Ramandeep Virk, president, KROS.

Shuchi Nagaich, a member of the NGO, said, “It is an initiative where masses can participate to sponsor basic needs of the destitute students by donating the used material that can be recycled. It is important that we understand the needs of these students who cannot afford the luxuries that we have. Even the slightest help is more than enough to raise and educate such students.”

“We got in touch with our school’s old students to show our support in education sector for underprivileged students. We feel extremely proud that the idea worked so well that it has become a tradition in our school. Our old students are an inspiration for the next generation of students of our school,” said J P Singh, director, St. Kabir Public School.

“We are super lucky that we are born in such families where we have easy access to various facilities and to a quality education. But let’s think of those who deserve an equal right to get an education but cannot afford. We wanted to contribute for such children,” Neeza Singh, vice-president, KROS, told Chandigarh Newsline.

Gersho, a Ghana national who is a student of Punjabi University in Patiala, was present on the occasion. She said, “I learnt about this initiative on Facebook and decided to join this mission along with my friends. We are part of the Young Minds organisation who too aims to work for social causes. Being able to join this drive was really great. I wish to work more for such an initiative in future as education is for all.”