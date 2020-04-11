Chandigarh officials begin work at 4 am to ensure adequate, sanitised supply of essentials

Enforcement Inspector Dutt says, the CTU buses which ferry vegetables and fruits, have a driver, conductor, a police official, a registered vendor and his assistants. (Representational Image) Enforcement Inspector Dutt says, the CTU buses which ferry vegetables and fruits, have a driver, conductor, a police official, a registered vendor and his assistants. (Representational Image)

Ensuring the supply of adequate and sanitised vegetables, the Enforcement Inspector of Municipal Corporation, and the Chandigarh Administration’s Secretary Market Committee begin their daily routine at 3 am to reach the Sector 26 Grain Market about an hour later to inspect the goods and regulate the vegetables’ supply through vendors.

Sunil Dutt, Enforcement Inspector of the MC and Jarnail Singh, Secretary Market Committee in UT Administration, says that since lockdown, their duty hours have been extended from 8 hours to 12 hours a day, and their teams reach the market by 4 am every day to put together a safe and proper arrangement.

“It starts with the sanitisation of the CTU buses around 12 am at the CTU workshops. Then the buses reach at the Sector 26 Grain Market around 2.30 am. After the auction of vegetables and fruits and finalising the price list, the buses loaded with goods are moved to the city and the surrounding areas for supply,” says Jarnail Singh.

He adds, “Earlier, my duty hours begun at 8 am and concluded around 5 pm. However, since the coronavirus outbreak, we have more work to do and in a more efficient manner.”

Enforcement Inspector Dutt says, the CTU buses which ferry vegetables and fruits, have a driver, conductor, a police official, a registered vendor and his assistants. About 60 buses leave the stands around 7 am and come back to the grain market by 2 pm.

While the police officials keep a check on the practice of social distancing among buyers and sellers, the supervisory staff in the bus keeps a check that the vegetables are not sold for anything more than the finalised price, says Dutt.

At the Sector 26 Grain Market, a special tunnel has been set up at the entry, which will sanitise people entering the market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd