From climate change, meets on heritage status for UT to capacity building: reasons that took officials abroad

From meetings on climate change, emissions and heritage status for Chandigarh monuments, to a course on organisational management, city bureaucrats have travelled abroad for myriad reasons.

In 2019, former Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida, who is at present posted in Delhi, and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Debendra Dalai, travelled to New Zealand and Australia for a capacity building programme, which cost the UT exchequer Rs 13,44,583.

These details emerged from applications filed in different departments under the Right to Information Act, seeking details about foreign trips undertaken by UT officers, their purpose, and the expenditure incurred on them.

Parida and CCF Debendra Dalai went to attend a 15-day international capacity building programme on “Innovations in Organizational management” in June 2019 of which five days were spent at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Delhi, and four days each at Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand; and Crawford School of Public Policy, Australia.

Details shared by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) show that an expenditure of Rs 13,44,583 was incurred on the visit.

Parida, when contacted, said, “I did not go on any foreign tour.”

“I was selected for a public administration course in IIPA Delhi, along with 20 other officers. This course had foreign visit component to universities in Australia and New Zealand. The course fee was paid by the administration, and all travel and accommodation was arranged by IIPA,” he told The Indian Express. He said Dalai, an Indian Forest Service Officer, was also selected for the course. “There were 20 or so officers from all over the country.”

When asked about the course fee paid by the administration, Parida replied, “I don’t remember, it was a 15-day course.”

When told that expenditure on the trips shows Rs 13,44,583, he remained mum.

THE COP & CITY

Parida also visited Spain to attend Conference of Parties (COP) during his stint in Chandigarh in 2019. Details by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society show that a sum of Rs 3,26,583 was incurred on this trip.

Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Dalai was also given permission in 2018 to “participate in events at India Pavilion, Conference of Parties (COP) in Katowice, Poland, from December 5 to 7, 2018”.

The trip cost Rs 2,84,258 to the exchequer, as per details available with CREST. In its RTI reply, CREST said the cost included accommodation charges of Rs 1,21,200, air fare of Rs 1,31,091, and an allowance of Rs 26,438. Santosh Kumar, the previous Chief Conservator of Forest, visited Paris, Morocco, Germany, New Jersey, Brussels, and Copenhagen among other places during his stint in the city.

The RTI records from Department of Environment show that Rs 4,58,428 was spent for his trip to Paris (year 2015), Rs 2,83,343 for Morocco, where he had gone to attend Conference of Parties (in 2016). Attendance at another Conference of Parties in Germany cost Rs 4,22,520 (in 2017).

In 2015, Santosh Kumar was also part of the delegation of officers who went to Denmark and Brussels to attend a meeting from October 25 to 31, 2015.

Expenditure details of his visits to Germany and New Jersey citing ‘study tour’ given by CREST show Rs 2,30,846 was incurred but the year wasn’t mentioned.

HERITAGE IN PARIS

The UT Administration officials also spent considerable time in Paris to push for the inclusion of Chandigarh monuments in the UNESCO list of world heritage sites. In 2013, the then Adviser K K Sharma visited Paris to attend one such meeting on December 2 to discuss the trans-national nominations in the UNESCO list of heritage sites.

The order endorsed by Additional Secretary, Personnel, and K K Sharma himself stated that sanction for payment of Rs 3,24,875 as an advance was given to meet the expenses for the visit. It included Rs 76,500 (approximately 300 Euro per day for three days), taxi charges of Rs 65,875 and a daily allowance of Rs 22,500.

In 2014, the then Home Secretary Anil Kumar was sanctioned travel to Paris from May 8 to 12, for meetings on world heritage sites. A revised sanction for payment of Rs 3,27,848 was accorded, which included accommodation charges at L’hotel Du Collectionneur (Rs 75,474), taxi charges (Rs 70,678), air fare (Rs 1,46,481 plus Rs 14,068) to be paid to Grand Travel Planners firm in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Chief architect Kapil Setia too visited Paris thrice in 12 months — from June 12 to June 19, 2015; November 28 to December 3, 2015; and from June 6 to June 10, 2016 — for heritage status-related meetings. Apart from the French capital, he also flew to Switzerland and Istanbul for meetings on similar agenda.