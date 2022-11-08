Chandigarh nursing officer awarded National Florence Nightingale Award-2021 by President: ‘My work defines me’

For more than two decades now, Harinder Kaur, a nursing officer at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, has dedicated her life to the welfare of patients, especially pregnant women, with two years of the pandemic giving her work a new direction.

In recognition of her services, Kaur was on Monday awarded the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu.

“This is such a proud moment for me. What else can I ask for. This is the most special day of my life, as my work has been recognized and rewarded. I had never thought that one day, I would meet the President of the country, sit in the same room, have tea with her, and have the fortune of having a conversation with her,” said Kaur on Monday, adding that all her dreams had been fulfilled.

Kaur joined GMSH-16 in Chandigarh in 2001, before which she was working under the Punjab government since 1991. After joining GMSH-16, Kaur focused primarily on the welfare of pregnant women and newborns in the hospital. Covid-19 presented new challenges in the gynecology department, where Kaur worked for the longest time. Kaur describes the time when the Covid infection was at its peak as extremely challenging, one that required new solutions and swift action daily.

“I was given charge of taking care of pregnant women during the pandemic, including the Covid positive ones, and ensuring safe deliveries and care for the newborns. The immediate need of the hour was to set up a new ward for these patients, equip the labour room, and to get a 30-member team ready to ensure safe deliveries for women from across the Tricity and region. We undertook many deliveries, even during the peak of Covid. Apart from many protocols, the team needed to be motivated and kept safe. We had to think of many solutions on the ground, and there was no room for any delay,” recalled Kaur, adding that her team, and the doctors had to face many tough situations.

Kaur also remembered about how she could not meet her family for days and was on 24-hour call. She thanked her family, her husband and her son for all the support and encouragement and also her seniors as well as the doctors of GMSH-16, who had complete faith in her abilities and encouraged her to take decisions, besides giving her responsibility in those trying and testing times.

“The President today told me that the word retirement should never enter my life and that I should continue working and doing seva. Her words have given me so much encouragement. I will keep focusing on the welfare and health of women, as after so many years, I understand their issues,” added Kaur.

Kaur was also given the charge of restarting the operating theaters in the gynecology ward of the hospital and she said that after the pandemic, this is the first leave she has taken, to come to Delhi to receive the award. “I cannot say no to work. Even when I was told by the doctors to rest and take a break, I could not do so as I knew that there were so many people who needed help. My work defines me,” she said.

Asked about her message for young nurses, Kaur said that young people these days are low on stamina and get tired easily, “You need to eat well, be healthy to work in the labour room, and know how to lead a team to provide the best services to the patients. I believe that we must keep giving our best, no matter what the odds are,” Kaur aptly summed up.