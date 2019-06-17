Chandigarh: Kharar flyover gets fresh deadline of March 2020

The deadline of already delayed Kharar fly over has again been revised to March 2020 as the district administration could not acquire the land and properties that are already constructed along the road.

The service road under the flyover is also creating a traffic mess after the rain. The potholes, brimming with rainwater, make the lives of hundreds of commuters miserable and they pose a great danger to their lives. According to the officials of the district administration, 370 already-standing structures along the road have not been removed yet, thereby halting the construction work of the flyover.

The Project Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), K L Sachdeva told Chandigarh Newsline that notices have been issued to owners of the 370 properties to remove their structures by June 25.

“We have deposited the money to the district administration. Now, it is up to the administration to further give that money to property owners for their structures. After June 25, we will start demolishing these structures on our own as the project has already been delayed a lot,” Sachdeva added.

When asked about tentative time for completion of the flyover, K L Sachdeva said that if all the properties are acquired within one month from now, it will take at least eight months for the completion of the project.

“Now, the revised deadline for the completion is March 31, 2020. Earlier, it was January 30. This is an unnecessary delay. NHAI has already deposited the compensation money. We want this work to be finished soon, but if these 370 properties are not acquired within one month, the deadline could be extended further once again,” Sachdeva said.

When asked about the dilapidated state of the service road, Sachdeva said they constructed a drain along the road and it is now the responsibility of the Local Bodies Department to make a passage to drain out rainwater.

The construction of the flyover was started in 2016 and was to be completed in 2018. Larsen and Turbo- the company which is constructing the flyover, in January this year, also threatened to pull out of the project due to delay in land acquisition for construction work.