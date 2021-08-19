Chandigarh: Now buy processed building material at subsidised rates

The Chandigarh Administration is coming up with a construction and demolition waste policy in which residents will be able to buy processed items on subsidised rates, for which they would have to spend thousands while buying from the market.

A provision for the same will also be made in the building plans.

A draft policy is being prepared which will be finalised by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal had already asked the civic body to process 100 per cent construction and demolition waste in the city.

According to the draft policy, residents can get their construction and demolition waste to the C&D plant from where they can get slabs, bajri, kerb stones and other material which is used in construction at rates about 50 per cent less than the rates they get in the market for the same material.

During his visit to the C and D waste plant, the Adviser had directed the Municipal Corporation to aim for 100 per cent processing of such waste.

“We had a detailed discussion on the C and D waste policy and we are including various incentives for people so that maximum C and D waste is lifted from the city and brought to the plant where it can be completely recycled. The draft policy will be ready soon,” the UT Adviser said while speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday.

He added, “We will be seeking suggestions from the public as well so that feasible ones can be incorporated.”

A telephone number will also be there where people can call up and seek services for lifting the C and D waste.

Provisions in the building plan will be made if the person himself wants to transport the material or wants the administration to do it and he would be paid certain charges according to per square foot.

Last month, the Adviser visited the construction and demolition waste plant where he saw the material being recycled where the Commissioner apprised the Adviser that the work at C&D waste plant consists of processing of construction and demolition waste and manufacturing of PCC products to be used for pavements, road work, fencing work etc.

The processing plant accepts all cement, construction demolition waste except steel up to the size 1-1.5 feet which is being processed by crushing and washing in four types of aggregates: sand, 10mm bajri, 20mm bajri, and 40mm bajri.

Such aggregates are utilised to make cement concrete products, including PCC kerb, channel, tiles, paver blocks, cement concrete works, bollards etc. The Adviser asked Yadav to enhance the capacity of the plant to accept C&D waste from the outskirts as well.