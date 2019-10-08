Chandigarh: Now ADC rank officer to lead raids against night clubs

A week after the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner calling for the cancellation of licenses of night clubs in Mohali, DC Girish Dayalan Monday directed that an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-level officer will lead the raids from now onwards and the licenses of the night clubs will be cancelled on the sport if they are found violating norms.

The DC told Chandigarh Newsline that he held a meeting with the officials of Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) and directed the Estate Officer and the concerned Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) to assist the ADC during the raids and complete the formalities of cancelling the licenses on the spot.

“Now onwards the ADC will lead the raids and in case the club owners are found violating the norms, their licenses will be cancelled on the spot. The SSP wrote the letter and explained the law and order problem caused by the night clubs during night time. It is a serious issue and we will deal with it strictly,” the DC added.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal had written to the DC last week urging him to cancel the licenses of all the night clubs in the district.

At present, five night clubs are running in the district: four in Zirakpur, and one in Mohali. The DC had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district in August after the murder of a Punjab police commando outside a night club in Phase 11.