Chandigarh: Now a ‘Happy Fridge’ to donate food in Sector 44

People can put their leftover food in the fridge and also donate some fruits juices or anything they wish, said Karan Jaspal Singh. (File photo) People can put their leftover food in the fridge and also donate some fruits juices or anything they wish, said Karan Jaspal Singh. (File photo)

The Rotary Club of Zirakpur launched its ‘Feeding India’ project on Sunday, under which a ‘Happy Fridge’ was installed in collaboration with Zomato Feeding India and an NGO for special children, Empower, at Gurdwara Shri Bagh Shaheedan in Sector 44 of Chandigarh.

The project was inaugurated by former UT mayor Harjinder Kaur.

Among others, senior rotarians PP AP Singh and CJ Singh, Karan Jaspal Singh, president of Rotary Club Zirakpur, Sharmita Bhinder, secretary Dilraj Singh, Raj Gupta, Ravi Sharma, Vishal Dua, Sardar Satpal Singh from Gurdwara committee and Col AS Bhinder representing the ex-servicemen association were presented on the occasion.

People can put their leftover food in the fridge and also donate some fruits juices or anything they wish, said Karan Jaspal Singh. “We would want the whole community to join in and make this a success,’’ he said, adding that they are planning to come up with more fridges in the Tricity and Zirakpur.

The Gurdwara committee will contribute to the upkeep, safety and contents of the fridge as well.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App