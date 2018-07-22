Chandigarh: Notice to govt offices over mosquito-breeding grounds

Sources said in all these buildings, larvae was found in the coolers used in the offices. (representational photo) Sources said in all these buildings, larvae was found in the coolers used in the offices. (representational photo)

The Chandigarh health department has issued show-cause notices to several government offices in the city after its teams found favourable conditions for breeding of mosquitoes on their premises. In response, the government departments have assured to keep the premises clean in future.

Chandigarh Housing Board, Kendriya Sadan, Punjab Civil Secretariat, Sector 9 and Horticulture Division in Sector 36 in the city are some of the government offices, which have been issued the show-cause notices, said health department officials on Saturday.

Sources said in all these buildings, larvae was found in the coolers used in the offices.

As per the union territory health records, more than 2,000 notices have been issued this year so far, including to some police stations in the city. The department, as per the officials, have addressed 4,000 spray complaints. Fogging operations were carried in 351 areas, while eight challans issued so far, said health officials.

A senior health officials said that the total number of show-cause notices have reached 18 in the city. Chandigarh health department will also distribute over 40,000 dengue homework cards among students in private and government schools, officials said.

A senior health official said that these 40,000 students will check the common sources of mosquito breeding in their own houses and at least one home in neighborhood on a weekly basis and get it signed by their class teachers every week. “This activity will continue for three months from August to October and the records in the cards will be monitored by trained teachers. At least, 80,000 houses will be checked and findings will be recorded on cards,”said the official.

He added that further dissemination in schools and society by trained teachers and children will continue. “The trained science teachers will sensitise at least two lakh schoolchildren and the message will reach a minimum of 2,00,000 households in the city and help prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases,” said the official.

Health officials said in Chandigarh, 192 science teachers from private and government schools were trained in May in three batches.

The number of dengue cases in the city this year is 12, while the cases of malaria has reached 18. Two chickungunya cases in the city has been recorded.

