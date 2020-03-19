Chandigarh: Notice on plea seeking Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s disqualification as MLA

Punjab Ekta Party founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo) Punjab Ekta Party founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab Ekta Party founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a petition seeking Khaira’s disqualification from the Legislative Assembly on the ground of defection.

During the resumed hearing of the case, the court was informed that the Vidhan Sabha has framed the rules regarding the procedure to be adopted in deciding the question of disqualification of members on ground of defection and same were placed on record during the Assembly session which concluded earlier this month. However, the court was also told that the rules have not been passed yet.

Advocate General Atul Nanda argued that the court’s jurisdiction can start only once everything is in place and the Speaker fails to exercise the jurisdiction, adding “since the rules are not in place in the present case, the stage of court’s intervention has not arrived”. The court, while issuing a formal notice to the Vidhan Sabha and Khaira, asked for a reply in the case.

Nanda last month had sought adjournment in the case saying the rules are likely to be approved soon by the House. The draft rules have been prepared in terms of Para 8 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. Para 6 of the 10th Schedule relates to the decision on questions regarding disqualification on ground of defection. Under Para 8 sub-paragraph 1(d), there has to be a procedure for deciding any question regarding disqualification of a member and for any inquiry which may be made for the purpose of deciding such question. The rules had not been framed in nearly 30 years in Punjab.

