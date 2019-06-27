Chandigarh road rage: Not the first incident in Tricity

Road rage incidents are not new in Chandigarh.

The death of a two-wheeler rider following an altercation on the road near Sector 44 in September 2017, shots fired by two youths at Sector 17/22 in November 2018, an attack on the family of a Haryana Vidhan Sabha employee in September 2018 — are some of the incidents reported in the last two years in the city.

In Panchkula, a motorcyclist, Gurdeep Singh, was murdered and his two colleagues were stabbed near Amartax Light point in October 2017. In October 2018, a DIG rank officer of the Haryana vigilance department was roughed up by a mob near Pinjore.

In all these cases, brawls broke out between two parties after a minor road accident. All these cases, except for the death of a biker near Sector 44 — are under trial and challans were filed against the accused.

DIG (UT) OP Mishra said, “Road rage is a concept of urban stress and it is the inadvertent behaviour of a driver…Nobody wants to accept fault and tries to fix responsibility on the other party. Cases of manhandling traffic cops at nakas are also a result of urban stress.”

Road safety expert Navdeep Asija said, “Incidents of road rage have become routine in the Tricity. We have studied almost 29 road rage cases alone in Punjab including Mohali and Chandigarh. It is a behavioural and sociological problem. In such cases, law enforcement agencies cannot do much except detecting culprits. People have to increase their tolerance capacity.”

A senior UT police officer said, “We are dealing with all road rage cases strictly. It falls under the category of heinous crime if someone receives serious injuries. Against Sheetal Sharma, we slapped charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder because had the iron rod hit the victim on the head more times, he could have died.”

Recent cases:

October 3, 2017: Gurdeep Singh killed, two other injured near Amartex Light point, Panchkula

September 9, 2018: Sushant Rathi of Sector 19, his family attacked at dividing road of Sector 19/27

October 9, 2018: A Haryana police DIG roughed up, assaulted near Pinjore

November 14, 2018: Three men opened fire on four youths after minor accident at Sec 17/22 dividing road

June 23, 2019: Seven attacked a Haryana cop and his family on Thapli-Morni road, Panchkula