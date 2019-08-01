Chandigarh: Not segregating plastic waste at source could invite fine of Rs 5,500

Non-segregation of plastic wastes at source, and using and storing carry bags or other items made of plastic will now invite a fine of Rs 5,500.

Advertising

The decision has been taken in a meeting on Wednesday in which the general house of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation approved the draft plastic waste management bylaws.

These bylaws will be sent to administration and suggestions and objections from public would be invited before issuance of the final notification.

During the meeting, MC Commissioner K K Yadav said they will also seek suggestions from residents over next fifteen days regarding ways to minimise plastic waste.

Advertising

The approved draft bylaws state, “Waste generators will segregate plastic waste at source and store it separately.”

The bylaws further specify, “Individual household and institutional waste generators will take steps to minimise generation of plastic waste and segregate plastic waste at source.”

In the bylaws, the civic body mentions that institutional generators of plastic waste will segregate and store generated waste in accordance with Social Waste Management Rules 2016. The segregated waste will be handed over to authorised waste processing or disposal facilities and deposition centres via authorised waste collection agency or at personal level.

The draft also mentions, “Waste generator will not litter or burn plastic waste and no generator will dispose of plastic waste to drains or unauthorised places within municipal area. Waste generators will be held liable to pay plastic waste management user fee as stipulated by MC Chandigarh from time-to-time.”

BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil said that though plastic waste bylaws are being discussed, nothing has been done on ground for normal segregation of waste at household level.”

“We spent Rs 1.25 crore in distribution of bins to develop a change in the mindset of the city residents. Now, suddenly, we have again gone silent on the issue,” Moudgil alleged.

“What about the MoU that was supposed to be signed between the MC and independent garbage collectors? We thought you(Mayor), while being from their community, would be able to gather their support and get this done immediately but it has been seven months and nothing has been done,” he asked Mayor Rajesh Kalia.

Segregation at household level has still not begun in urban areas of the city. Although, segregation at source is being done in villages that have been recently transferred to the MC through waste segregation vehicles that were flagged off this year.

The Municipal Corporation has purchased 99 vehicles of 3.2 cubic metre capacity to carry out door-to-door collection of domestic waste in segregated manner. The dry and wet waste will be given by residents separately and will be collected in different compartments of the vehicles.

As many as 55 vehicles will be used for the 13 villages recently transferred to the MC and the remaining 44 vehicles will be used for those areas of the city that are are not catered to by private waste collectors.

QR codes on water bills soon

The general house of the MC also approved the concept of introducing QR Code on water bills.

With a view to examine the feasibility to print QR code on water bills, a meeting was held with the Additional Director NIELIT Mohali in the office of SE Municipal Corporation Public Health Wing.

The NIELIT informed them that water bills require changes in the existing software for generation and printing of QR Code on water bills.”

Advertising

“It has been further intimated that the water account number of the consumer and water charges bill amount to be paid by due date/after due date will have to be incorporated in the QR Code of water bills on left and right side to be printed on good quality paper,” the agenda stated.