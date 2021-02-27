Chandigarh: ‘No restrictions yet; mobile testing, vaccination sites to be increased’

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed serious concern about the laxity seen among people regarding the observance of Covid-19 protocol. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

In case of continued rise in the coronavirus cases in the city, the option of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions of numbers in different events will be considered, said UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday.

The UT Administrator directed that the mobile teams for Covid-19 testing must be sent to crowded places, such as C, bus stands, railway station, Sukhna Lake, Rose Festival venue and such other places, where people gather in large number.

Badnore expressed serious concern about the laxity seen among people regarding the observance of Covid-19 protocol. He said that people seem to have thrown rules to the wind, as if coronavirus pandemic has ended. He appealed to the residents to strictly observe corona appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with sanitizer, a statement issued by the administration said.

Badnore appealed to the residents to co-operate with the UT Administration and voluntarily follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

OPDs functioning- Doctors to take call

The Administrator said that although he had directed that OPDs must function normally at all medical institutions, keeping in view the increase in number of coronavirus cases, the directors concerned must take their in-house decision regarding the number of patients and other precautions to be taken on the premises, he said.

The Administrator complimented the Chandigarh Police for persuading the uniformed personnel to opt for the vaccine in large numbers. He said that the Chandigarh Police has acted as a model for the rest of the society.

130 samples sent to identify strain

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said that they have 55 Covid-19 patients at the Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 10 belong to Chandigarh, 32 to Punjab, five to Haryana and four are from other states. He said that PGIMER has done a total of 4,500 OPD treatments, out of which 2,800 were physical consultation since the OPDs started functioning.

The director said that 4,500 healthcare workers, mostly the doctors have taken the vaccine. He also mentioned that the present strain seems to be more transmissible, as coronavirus cases have been surging in the region. Dr Mini of PGIMER said that 130 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and final report has not yet been received as to whether it is a different strain.

GMCH Director Principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur said that they have tested 5,406 samples for Covid-19, out of which 93 were found positive. She also mentioned that during the last one week, the positivity rate was only 1 per cent. She further said that 7,360 patients have been treated physically at the Government Medical College and Hospital. She further said that 2,546 healthcare workers have been vaccinated till now.

Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang stated that they have tested 16,527 samples for Covid-19 and the positivity rate found in the city last week was 2 per cent. She mentioned that 3,052 patients have been screened at the flu clinic and 23,394 houses were screened for dengue. No dengue case has been found in the city in the last one month. She further mentioned that five mobile teams have been positioned in different places to provide Covid-19 testing facilities to the residents.

Vaccination sites to be increased from 13 to 16 now

Principal Secretary Health Deputy Commissioner said that presently vaccination facility is available at 13 sites in Chandigarh. It will be extended to 16 sites in the next few days. He also mentioned that soon private hospitals will be approached and if found suitable, the facilities for vaccination will be set up there, so that people may get vaccine by making its payment.

He also mentioned that central government has introduced vaccination facility for people above 60 years and people above 45 years of age who have co-morbidities. This will soon be notified.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner said that there are 501 active cases in Mohali, meanwhile, Panchkula has 127 active cases and Chandigarh has 279 active cases, informed their respective Deputy Commissioners.

Apni Mandis don’t post rise, says Yadav

Municipal Corporation Commissioner KK Yadav said that presently Apni Mandis do not pose much risk and necessary precautions are being taken there.

The Administrator appealed to the citizens to strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He also requested the hosts and organisers of events, like marriages, conferences etc, to provide masks and sanitisers on site, so the participants and guests may use it while attending the events.