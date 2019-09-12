Chandigarh news: No register for stationery, household items issued from police storeroom, CBI steps in

The CBI has started looking into the matter of stationery and household items worth crores of rupees which were issued from the police storeroom at Sector 26 police lines to different police stations, offices and camp offices of the police officers in Chandigarh in the last 10 years. The items were used without maintaining any stock register.

Advertising

The matter is also being probed by the UT vigilance department, which handed over certain documents to the CBI on Tuesday.

A team of CBI personnel from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) visited the UT vigilance office in Sector 9 and collected the record in this matter.

A senior UT vigilance officer said, “CBI personnel headed by an inspector rank officer visited the vigilance wing office in Sector 9 on Tuesday. We told the CBI team that we have sought the permission for registering a regular enquiry from the office of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO)-cum-UT Adviser Manoj Parida. The CBI officer sought certain documents which we handed over to them. CBI has started probing the same matter independently.” The CBI personnel had also visited the UT vigilance wing on Monday and interacted with the vigilance SHO, Inspector Kirpal Singh.

Advertising

CBI sources said an inspector rank officer was deputed for probing the matter. “We received a complaint regarding the use of stationery and household items worth crores of rupees without maintaining any stock register in the last ten years. We have started scrutinising the records.”

The matter had come to light following an RTI application of UT Police Head Constable Jagjeet Singh in May this year. Singh is attached with the UT traffic police.

The RTI reply had said, “Rs 1.89 crore worth consumable items including stationery and household products — paper reams, pens, pencils, photostat printers, computer printers, brooms, toilet cleaners etc — were used by Chandigarh Police without making any stock register at the level of police stations and other police wings in 2018.”

Head Constable Jagjeet Singh had submitted a complaint to the CBI in this connection on September 5. The agency received the complaint the next day.

What complaint says

According to the complaint, 11,908 photostat paper reams, 20,407 pens, 5,500 pencils worth Rs 50.23 lakh were issued to different police stations, wings but the receiving branches have not maintained any stock register of these items. Rs 3.44 lakh was spent on the purchase of brooms and toilet cleaners in 2018. As many as 3,677 brooms, 2,522 ltr acid/toilet cleaner, 3,138 ltr of phynel and 96 Harpic bottles worth Rs 3.44 lakh were issued to all the sub-units of Chandigarh Police, which have not recorded the utilisastion of these items. Other items included rough clothes used for cleaning the floors, sanitation gloves, soaps, handwash items, registers and file covers.