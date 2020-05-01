Chandigarh: No pre-arrest bail to cop booked for issuing fake curfew passes

Kozhikode: Police personnel question commuters for stepping out of their houses, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kozhikode, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI Photo) Kozhikode: Police personnel question commuters for stepping out of their houses, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kozhikode, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a Punjab Police constable, who was last month allegedly found to be issuing fake travel passes to people in lieu of money.

“A video to that effect had gone viral. The petitioner, at the relevant time, was working as a member of the disciplined force. Keeping in view the facts of the case, this court is not inclined to grant the benefit of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner,” Justice Anil Ksetarpal said in the order.

Constable Harjinder Singh was booked on April 4 in a case registered under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 and Section 269 IPC, at City Patti police station in Tarn Taran. According to the police, he was seen collecting illegal gratification while issuing fake curfew passes during the curfew notified due to COVID-19 pandemic.

