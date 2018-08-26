Chandigarh: No PGI name in events, faculty told

The new guidelines were issued after PGIMER received complaints regarding the handling of various events. The new guidelines were issued after PGIMER received complaints regarding the handling of various events.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has asked its faculty not to use its name at conferences, workshops, or any other event organised by the institute. A circular, issued by the administration, last week also asked the faculty to refrain from mentioning “sponsored by the organising committee and PGI jointly” in papers related to an event and the PGI director or deans should not be made patrons of such events. It has clearly stated that PGI will not be a part of these events.

The new guidelines were issued after PGIMER received complaints regarding the handling of various events. In one instance, sources said a few PGI doctors had even approached the Union Health Ministry directly without informing the administration about hosting a conference at the institute in 2017.

According to the circular, a committee, chaired by Dean (Academics) Professor Rajesh Kumar, was constituted by the PGI director to “decide/suggest the guidelines/criteria” regarding the responsibility of organising conferences, workshops, continuing medical education, etc. After the committee submitted its report, the recommendations were approved by PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram on August 8.

The committee has recommended that the PGI director or deans should not be made patrons and no such permission should be granted for this purpose, too. “Words like sponsored by the organising committee and PGI jointly should not be used in papers concerning the event. PGI shall not be a part of these events,” read the circular.

It has also said that the concerned organiser should ensure proper application of the Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines from “ethical angle”. “The organiser shall ensure advance permission for use of PGI venues from the concerned authorities,” said the circular.

The circular further stated that the faculty has been told that dos and don’ts should be properly displayed and observed at the venues for these events. “…so as to ensure that no defacement of the venues takes place…the organisers shall be responsible for ensuring proper cleanliness within and outside the venues after the event,” it said.

On maintaining records of events, PGI said, “The organiser itself shall be responsible for keeping registration records, financial records, registration fee or certificates of attendance, etc. PGI shall, in no way, be responsible for these at any stage.” It added that registration for the events by the faculty, staff, residents shall be voluntary and no one should be forced to get registered for the purpose.

A senior PGI official said on Saturday, “We don’t want the name of the institute used by any staff for individual benefits…we will ensure these guidelines are implemented at the institute.”

