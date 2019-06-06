Chandigarh: No new paver work in city, finish ongoing projects, says MC panel

A three-member committee constituted by Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav has recommended that all the works related to paver blocks which have been passed overriding the existing policy shall not be carried out in the city. However, those which were continuing can be completed.

“No work in violation with the policy framed will be carried out. It has all been stopped. Only those which had already started and were mid way are being completed,” Yadav said.

The committee, headed by IAS officer Sanjay Jha, comprised the MC chief engineer and the superintending engineer.

A committee member on condition of anonymity said, “Infact, we thought that stopping the works already under progress will create a lot of litigation. So no new work will be carried out now. Those works which have been passed but no tender or allotment has been done…have been scrapped. Several councillors visited me but I was clear on my directives.”

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of reports had revealed how despite directives by Chief Architect Kapil Setia calling paver installation a violation of Chandigarh master plan, the civic body consistently rained public money on pavers and PCC tiles, especially along V6 (internal sector) roads.

Chandigarh Newsline had found that at some places, they were dismantling the existing pavers and tiles, which were in good condition and installing new ones. Also, they were reusing the uprooted tiles in other areas where they had requisitioned funds for laying new ones.

In the budget meeting as well, works of around 30 crore were passed only for pavers and tiles. Out of this sum, Rs 5 crore was approved for Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s ward alone, even at places where pavers are already in place. Later the MC Commissioner had stalled all the paver works in the city.

In case of villages, it was decided that recommendations will be made to the urban planning department, which will further decide on whether to give a go-ahead or not. Yadav stated that the department of urban planning has already issued directions on October 30, 2018, and further clarified on January 29, 2019, on the paver policy.