Chandigarh: No new case in 3 days, 11 more patients discharged

WITH NO new case reported for three days consecutively and 11 more patients discharged on Saturday, the UT’s tally of active Covid-19 patients has fallen significantly while the recovery rate of has increased to more than 20 per cent.

The 11 patients include 11 from Bapu Dham Colony and one from Sector 30. Both these areas are considered hotspots. Of the total 191 cases in the city, 51 have been discharged and three have passed away, leaving 137 active cases.

The ten Bapu Dham Colony residents discharged from PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block on Saturday include eight men aged between 17 and 50 years and two women aged 21 and 27 years.

The 11th patient from Sector 30 is a 40-year-old man. All tested negative for the virus before being discharged.

Testing rate increases

This week has shown a slight increase in the Covid-19 testing rate in the city. Though the number of new cases have been relatively less, with none being reported on Saturday, 132 tests were conducted on the day, which is much higher than the average of number of 75 tests conducted per day last week.

An average of 95 tests were conducted per day this week, with the highest number being 144 tests conducted on Wednesday.

One patient in ICU

Of the 79 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalised at the Nehru Extension Block of PGIMER, only one is currently in ICU. The patient is a 75-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony who was admitted on May 13. She is on nasal prongs for oxygen support.

As for the rest of the 58 active cases, they have been shifted to the Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Sector 46.

