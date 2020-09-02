Chandigarh: No monitoring at home, allege discharged positive patients

Positive patients have explained that the authorities give them an option if they have to go home by an ambulance or own conveyance and mostly many opt for own conveyance, thereby increasing the risk of infection.

COVID positive patient taking an autorickshaw to go home, no monitoring at home, no check-up before leaving and no medicines prescribed — these allegations were levelled by discharged COVID positive patients who have now been sent in home isolation.

On a daily basis, on average 100 patients are being discharged. There are over 1,000 patients in home isolation. Names of COVID patients have been withheld due to their privacy.

A COVID positive patient, who is a resident of Sector 19 and was at Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22, said that he was just handed out a piece of paper before leaving.

“I completed seven days at Sood Dharamshala and on Monday, they didn’t even check or see my health but just asked me to go and isolate myself at home. They didn’t even tell me if I have to take any medicines,” the patient said.

Asked if there was any monitoring, he added, “Now when I am at home, no one is there to monitor my health. And they didn’t even ask me to download any mobile app or anything through which they can keep a check.”

“I believe one reason for the spread of infection is that at ground level, proper monitoring is not taking place. Like those going by own conveyance may spread it to others. Like I took an autorickshaw to go home and that way infection can spread because many other passengers will use the autorickshaw later and the driver won’t sanitise it every time. Another problem is that I don’t have much space in my house and distancing isn’t possible but still they chose to discharge me,” he added.

Another COVID positive patient too narrated the same scenario.

“I was discharged from the COVID care centre on August 30. I told them that at least keep me for 14 days here because risk of infection will increase at home but they said they have directions and have to keep beds empty. They did ask if we wish to go by ambulance or own conveyance, so I chose mine,” the COVID patient said.

He added that at least certain guidelines should be provided before discharging the patient.

“I feel at least they can provide a certain set of general guidelines for the patient and the family of the patient too. Like they should educate the family about how to stay at a distance and even the patient too. They wouldn’t even get to know if COVID positives are roaming around. They have just left everyone to their own fate. It is just a formality that they are doing,” he added.

The COVID positive patient said that the authorities could at least inform them about medicines to take if health deteriorates but that wasn’t done.

When contacted, Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Home who is also Health Secretary, said, “After discharge, they are to contact helpline only if they develop any symptom or need some medical advice. Frankly, most patients do not need this help after discharge.”

