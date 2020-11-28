Chandigarh: No fresh notices to rehab colony occupants for building violations

The civic body had proposed to regularise building violations carried out by 4,298 allottees on the payment of a one-time fee at Mauli Jagran and Sector 52 rehabilitation colonies.

No fresh notices will be sent to people for building violations in rehabilitation colonies of Mauli Jagran and Sector 52 at the moment. It was decided in the General House meeting Friday.

A committee will be formed by the General House that will analyze the violations to be regularised and see what relaxations are to be given.

The conditions of allotment had been violated by making unauthorised constructions like toilets or a storey.

It was on the recommendations of area councillors Chandrawati Shukla and Anil Dubey who had proposed suitable changes in the policy.

They had proposed that building violations be regularised by way of one-time payment.

BJP councillor Arun Sood said that it would be a relief to people.

“At least there won’t be any fresh notices to people. The committee will see what relaxations can be given and accordingly send it to the administration as well,” he said.

ILLEGAL CONNECTIONS TO BE REGULARIsED ON ONE TIME PAYMENT

The General House approved regularisation of illegal water connections in all colonies and villages falling under Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, as one-time measure up to October 31, 2020.

“All illegal water connections in all colonies and villages, including 13 villages, transferred to Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, during January 2019 falling under Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh are proposed to be regularised as one-time measure up to 31/10/2020,” the agenda had stated.

Construction charges as applicable will be charged separately and that the consumer will deposit one- time charges within 90 days from the date of official order from the competent authority.

If the consumer deposits one-time charges within 90 days from the date of official order, a rebate of 10 per cent will be given to the consumer and if the consumer fails to deposit the same within 90 days from the date of official order, penalty of 15% will be charged up to the date of regularisation.

The consumer will have to furnish an undertaking as to nothing is due against the premises.

STAR RATING APPROVED

The General House also approved declaring city as garbage free with star rating 5.

As per Swachh Survekshan 2021, 30 per cent weightage of marks have been allocated to the certifications that is Star ratings and ODF+/ODF++/Water+.

The cities would be evaluated on the basis of the star rating achieved by them as per the protocol released by MOHUA. The star rating protocol is based on 26 components with mandatory, essential and desirable categories and respective weightages assigned and star ratings (I star, 3 stars, 5 stars and 7 stars) and in case a city fails for the applied star, it will be validated and certified for a lower star.

A city may score anywhere between level 1 (minimum) and level 4 as per its performance. Chandigarh has already achieved the status of 3 star rating (level 2) on May 19.

“Chandigarh has to apply for 5 star rating for getting higher certifications progressively and Chandigarh has also applied for water+,” it was said.

GYMS IN COMMUNITY CENTRES

Regarding running of gyms in community centre on PPP mode, the House said that expression of interest be called from companies that are interested in running the gyms of community centres.

The councillors asked that the equipment of Municipal Corporation was already there and what will the company be doing except for providing the trainers.

It was suggested that a committee should also be formed.

Gyms are mostly lying unused due to no trainers and poor maintenance in the community centres for which the civic body wanted to run it on PPP mode.

