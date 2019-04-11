Chandigarh: No contractor, PGIMER canteen in filthy state

THE Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Chandigarh has not been able to find a contractor for the New OPD canteen for past three months. The contract of the previous contractor was cancelled by the administration and on the temporary basis the charge was handed over to PGI Welfare Department. The contractor was found to be over charging on food items.

Advertising

A visit by Chandigarh Newsline to the New OPD on Wednesday found canteen is littered with leftover food and waste. Some of the patients were seen cleaning the tables themselves before placing the order. Though there are dustbins, yet people throw the trash on the floor. ‘’After finishing the food, I was worried where to throw the trash as all the bins were filled to the brim with waste,’’ said Sachin Chavan of Himachal Pradesh who was accompanying a patient.

Chavan added that most of the people throw waste on floor because no space is left in the trashcans. A senior doctor at the institute said, “It has been over three months now that welfare department is running the canteen which is not their work. It seems the PGI is having policy paralysis and the administration has not taken any serious attention to bring a new new contractor. There is urgent need to sought out the issue as poor management of waste can have adverse effect on the health of the people”.

In the absence of a sufficient number of staff and dustbins, the floor of New OPD canteen remains messed up with empty disposable cups and food items. “The bins which are full of waste, emits foul smell,” said an attendant, adding, “Taco cake is available at Rs 30 in the canteen, where as in the market it is available at Rs 25. The rate list which is placed on the wall mentions price of only few items only”.

Public Relation Officer Manju Wadwalker told Newsline that new tender for the canteen contract will be open from April 29. Rana Pritpal Sing, Administrative Officer Institute (AOI) could not be reached despite repeated attempts.