Chief secretary on cycle, SSP by bus: Top Chandigarh officials give up car for a day

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration observed a no-car day following PM Narendra Modi’s austerity call.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 20, 2026 03:41 PM IST
Chandigarh no-car day officers SDP Pavitar SinghSub-divisional Magistrate Pavitar Singh arrived at the UT Secretariat in an autorickshaw. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Top IAS and IPS officers in Chandigarh gave up their official cars and travelled to work by autorickshaw, bus, or bicycle on Wednesday, as the Union Territory administration asked them to observe a no-car day, acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call.

Sumer Pratap Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, came by an air-conditioned electric bus of the Chandigarh Transport Union. He travelled with his gunman from the Sector 43 bus stand to the Union Territory Secretariat. It took him 15 minutes and cost Rs 25. He said the journey was very comfortable.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Pavitar Singh arrived at the UT Secretariat in an autorickshaw with his gunman from his official residence in Sector 7.

“The auto driver had a proper meter and I paid after the ride. My roots are in a village, so even without an air conditioner, it doesn’t matter much to me,” Singh said.

“During my (competitive exam) preparation days in Delhi, we used to commute by autorickshaw. Yes, then we would just casually ask him ‘bhaiya meter se chaloge ya nahi aise hi…’,” he smiled.

“Since we had to observe the no-car day today, I opted for an auto. Many others opted for CTU buses,” he added.

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Public Relations Director Rajiv Tewari, and Punjab Civil Service officer Sorabh Arora cycled to their offices.

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Chandigarh no-car day officers Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and Inspector-General Pushpendra Kumar cycle to work on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

While IAS officer Prerna Puri walked to her office, IAS officers D Karthikeyan and Swapnil Naik, and DANICS officers Amit Kumar and Akhil Kumar travelled by bus.

The prime minister has called on everyone to reduce fuel consumption, cut foreign travel, and avoid buying gold to help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves amid the West Asia crisis.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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