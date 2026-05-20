Chief secretary on cycle, SSP by bus: Top Chandigarh officials give up car for a day

Sub-divisional Magistrate Pavitar Singh arrived at the UT Secretariat in an autorickshaw. (Photo by special arrangement)

Top IAS and IPS officers in Chandigarh gave up their official cars and travelled to work by autorickshaw, bus, or bicycle on Wednesday, as the Union Territory administration asked them to observe a no-car day, acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call.

Sumer Pratap Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, came by an air-conditioned electric bus of the Chandigarh Transport Union. He travelled with his gunman from the Sector 43 bus stand to the Union Territory Secretariat. It took him 15 minutes and cost Rs 25. He said the journey was very comfortable.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Pavitar Singh arrived at the UT Secretariat in an autorickshaw with his gunman from his official residence in Sector 7.