scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

‘No ban on sale of non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh’: UT administration tells HC

The petitioners sought the High Court to set aside the EV policy and said while they wish to buy an internal combustion engine two-wheeler, the new policy does not allow registration on non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is “no ban on sale” of two-wheelers run on internal combustion engines. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal for representation)
Listen to this article
‘No ban on sale of non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh’: UT administration tells HC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration Friday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is “no ban on sale” of two-wheelers run on internal combustion engines after a plea by 10 residents challenged the electric vehicle (EV) policy of the administration.

The petitioners, Pradeep Sisodia and others, sought the High Court to set aside the EV policy and said while they wish to buy an internal combustion engine two-wheeler, the new policy does not allow registration on non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh. The petitioners’ lawyer added that the same violates the rights of the petitioners to buy and use such vehicles.

Meanwhile, counsel for the UT administration told the High Court that there is no ban on the sale of such vehicles in Chandigarh. The counsel added that the petitioner can buy the vehicles in the month of March itself and further said temporary registration can also be obtained from the Registering Authority, Chandigarh.

Also Read
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...

The counsel also said that within the prescribed period from the date of purchase, permanent registration can also be obtained from the concerned Registering Authority in Chandigarh.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Windfall tax on diesel, ATF fuel exports slashed again: how do current rates compare with initial levels?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close