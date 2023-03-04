‘No ban on sale of non-electric vehicles in Chandigarh’: UT administration tells HC

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration Friday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is “no ban on sale” of two-wheelers run on internal combustion engines after a plea by 10 residents challenged the electric vehicle (EV) policy of the administration.

The petitioners, Pradeep Sisodia and others, sought the High Court to set aside the EV policy and said while they wish to buy an internal combustion engine two-wheeler, the new policy does not allow registration on non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh. The petitioners’ lawyer added that the same violates the rights of the petitioners to buy and use such vehicles.

Meanwhile, counsel for the UT administration told the High Court that there is no ban on the sale of such vehicles in Chandigarh. The counsel added that the petitioner can buy the vehicles in the month of March itself and further said temporary registration can also be obtained from the Registering Authority, Chandigarh.

The counsel also said that within the prescribed period from the date of purchase, permanent registration can also be obtained from the concerned Registering Authority in Chandigarh.