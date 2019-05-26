Chandigarh: No adequate safety, fire dept issues notice to owners of hundreds of buildings

Citing inadequate fire satery equipments, the district fire department Saturday issued notices to over owners of over 300 buildings — which include showrooms, eateries and industrial units — in Mohali.

According to the fire department officials it was not in their hand to take action as Fire Act is not implemented in the state. So they could only issue the notices and send reminders to the building owners.

The Sub-Fire officer Sohan Lal Verma told Chandigarh Newsline that 173 notices issued to the owners of showrooms in Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3B1, Phase 5 and Phase 7 after inspecting the buildings as there was no fire safety arrangements.

“People run coaching classes, boutiques, eateries and cloth shops in these showrooms. We issued the notices in June 2018 and asked the owners to respond within 15 days of receiving the notices. The notices were issued under part 4 of National Building Code. However, the owners did not respond. We can not take action on our own as the Punjab Fire Act is not implemented in the state. The government must not issue the NOCs to the owner of any commercial property until he did not install the proper fire safety equipments in the building,” Verma said.

He further said that the fire department also issued notices to 125 industrial units, 5 eateries and 66 petrol pumps and gas agencies but to no avail. Verma added that it is a serious lapse and if any major fire breaks out in the showrooms people inside the buildings could be trapped.

The move comes after over 20 lives were claimed in a fire tragedy in Gujarat’s Surat.

“What happened is Surat could happen here as there are many buildings where there is only one exit, specially in showrooms there is only one exit, in that case if fire breaks out there would be limited options to save lives,” Verma added.

Speaking about the staff scarcity in fire department another officer said on condition of anonymity that two fire stations were approved for the city which were to come up in Sector 65 and 79 in 2013 but haven’t come even after six years.

“There are 4 sub-fire officers and seven vacanies are lying vacant, Two vacancies of fire station officers were also lying vacant. Our staff could not do proper inspection in the city,” the officer added.