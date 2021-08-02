Chandigarh: Nine shops gutted in fire

As many as nine furniture shops were damaged in fire that broke out at a market in Sarangpur on Saturday night. Though no casualty was reported, shopkeepers faced damages worth Rs 1.5 crore in the incident.

According to the information received, shop owner Mukim Khan said that he went home after closing the shop on Saturday night as usual. However, he received a call around 3 o’clock in the morning, informing him about the huge fire in the market. By the time he reached the spot, his shop had been damaged.

It was at 1.55 am that the fire department received a call reagrding the fire break out. By the time, the fire tenders reached the spot, all the nine shops were gutted.

The fire was brought in control after two hours by as many as 11 fire and police vehicles. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations point towards short-circuiting.

The market, with mostly marble shops, had only nine furniture shops, all of which were damaged in the fire.

Several incidents of fire have taken place in furniture markets across the city.

At the furniture market on the road separating sectors 53 and 54, over 10 fire incidents have taken place in the last 14 years.

The fire department officials have said in the past that the presence of certain chemicals in furniture shops make them more prone to fire accidents, as they flare up the blaze more.