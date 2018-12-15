Chandigarh: Nine months on, few takers for new PGI sarai despite chill, high footfall

Despite winter setting in and a daily footfall of around 40,000 people, including attendants with patients, at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), there seems to be few takers for its new sarai.

Advertising

Built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, the sarai, that was opened for people in March, is found mostly empty.

Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in January, the sarai has 120 beds in dormitories, 13 private rooms, 6 three-bed rooms and 15 six-bed rooms.

On Friday, when Chandigarh Newsline visited the sarai, jointly set up by Infosys and Union Territory Red Cross, the official concerned said that only 50 beds in the dormitories were occupied. Not everyone is allowed entry inside. Only those who have been issued a smart card can enter.

Advertising

The dormitory charge is Rs 100 per bed for a day, while for other rooms it is Rs 500 per day per bed. Six-bed rooms are for Rs 600 per day. Other than this, people have to pay a refundable security amount of Rs 100 in case of dormitory, Rs 500 in case of other beds and Rs 600 for these six-bed rooms.

Patient attendants, Chandigarh Newsline spoke to, stated that the rates don’t suit their pockets and that they would prefer to sleep on the corridors of the hospital.

“My aunt is admitted at cardiac centre. We are four of us. My brother stays at the cardiac centre, while we three have to manage somehow. If three of us stay there at the dormitory, the beds will cost us Rs 300 per day, which we can’t afford. You know heart medicines are already so expensive,” Rajbinder Singh, a resident of Sangrur said.

He added there is a dire need of night shelters here. “We have one quilt and three of us sleep on that in the ground floor of the centre,” he said.

Hemlata, whose mother-in-law is being treated at neurology department, said that the sarai is too far away from the hospital.

“High rates is one reason, but the location is very far too. In case an emergency arises, it will take me at least ten minutes to walk to the department,” she said.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said they have received this grievance of high rates several times. “But this sarai is run by UT administration and we are helpless. We have requested the UT several times that we can run this sarai, but we haven’t heard anything from them,” he said.

According to the PGI, there are four sarais (Rotary, Hari, Janta and Lifeline) being run by them. There are 104 independent rooms and 184 beds at the dormitories here. Charges vary from Rs 5 per day to Rs 50 per day.

Hansraj Sarai is being managed by a trust and is specifically meant for patients of 0-12 age group. Officials at the trust said that the rooms were full.

Advertising

A senior official from the PGI administration stated that these beds in the other sarais often fall short because of huge crowd.