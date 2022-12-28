Chandigarh Nightclub attack: 10 booked; owner, manager of World Club arrested, get bail

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday booked 10 people for allegedly attacking the staff member of nightclub Grapho 07, two days after two groups clashed in the area on the night of Christmas.

The police Tuesday also said that they have arrested the owner and manager of a second nightclub — the World Club — where the alleged clash apparently started as an altercation between two groups before escalating.

As per details, the FIR lodged for the Sunday night attack on Grapho 07 staff members names two men — Honey and Sujal, both residents of Sector 51. Eight other men allegedly involved in the attack have been booked, but are yet to be identified, the police said.

Investigators said that efforts are being made to identify the eight others who were all seen on CCTV camera footage chasing a man and attacking the staff members of Grapho 07 club when they tried to prevent them from entering the premises.

As per the police, a second FIR was filed against owner, Rakesh Kumar and manager Anupam Chauhan of the World Club, for allegedly not maintaining details — like names and residential addresses — of patrons visiting their nightclub. Both Rakesh and Anupam were subsequently arrested before being released on bail.

The members of two alleged rival groups had clashed inside a nightclub in Sector 7 of Sunday evening, leaving at least one person injured and triggering panic in the area. Police said that a Christmas party was held at World Club where the two groups had clashed on Sunday.

Footage of a CCTV camera installed outside Grapho 07 captured dramatic footage of a man entering the nightclub premises, followed by others in hot pursuit. At least one of the men who entered Grapho 07 wielded a knife, police said.

Advertisement

Police said that during the course of investigation, it had come to light that the staff of World Club did not note down the names, residential addresses of the visitors who had come to attend Christmas party, following which action was taken against the club’s owner and manager.

Also Read | Chandigarh police team awarded for quick conviction of man accused of raping minor

SHO Sector 26 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “An FIR was lodged against 10 men — two of whom have been identified by us so far — on the statement of the injured bar manager of Grapho 07, Raj, who had sustained injuries during Sunday’s incident. Efforts are on to arrest all the ten men involved.”

The CCTV camera footage of Sunday’s incident shows that the man wielding the knife first entering and later leaving Grapho 07 for a while. Later, when he tries to reenter the nightclub, he is stopped by staff, including some women, leading to a scuffle, in which he manages to hit the bar manager on his arm with the knife.