Chandigarh: Night club owner’s driver held with 102 gm cocaine

The Mubarikpur police arrested the driver of a night club owner with 102 gm cocaine on late Thursday evening. The police also named the owner of the night club in the case after the accused driver disclosed that the drug was being sold in the night club during parties. The Mubarikpur Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector Narpinder Singh, said that they received a tip-off about drug smuggling, following which they set up a naka near Baltana and arrested accused Upinder Kumar.

The S-I said that Upinder was coming from Delhi in an Audi Q7 car after taking drugs from a Nigerian national, Mustafa.

“Upinder disclosed that he was taking drugs at the behest of his night club owner from Delhi for selling to their customers during night parties,” S-I Singh said.

The S-I said that they also named the night club owner in the case. The club is located on the Panchkula road. The club owner was also booked on Tuesday for running the club during late hours.

A police officer told Chandigarh Newsline that Upinder Kumar also said that they used to sell cocaine to their clients during parties for Rs 5,000 per gram while on Friday and Saturdays, the days parties are organised, the drug was being sold for Rs 10,000 per gram.

“We shall soon arrest the accused. We shall check the other clubs too,” the S-I said.

In the last four days, the Zirakpur police booked four club owners for operation after 12 midnight. The district administration banned the clubs for operating after 12 midnight following the murder of a Punjab Police commando in Phase 11, after a brawl in Walking Street Night club.

Owner’s licence to be cancelled

A police officer said that they would recommend the cancellation of the club’s licence following the recovery of drugs.