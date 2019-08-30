Chandigarh: Nigerian national held with drugs

A 40-year old Nigerian national was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly possessing 102gm Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine drugs near Airport Light point, Raipur Khurd.

Advertising

The accused was identified as Christropher Ikechukwu, who is living at Dwarka Mor in New Delhi. He was arrested by a team of crime branch team headed by Inspector Sher Singh. He was produced in a local court and remanded in two days’ police custody.

Police said Christropher was arrested when he tried to run away after spotting a patrolling police party of crime branch. Police said after spotting the police party, accused threw a polythene bag from his pocket of trouser but in the mean time, he was overpowered by the police team.

The examination of polythene bag led the recovery of 102gm Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine. Sources said during questioning, the accused confessed that he came to Chandigarh from Delhi in a bus and earlier had visited the city also.

Advertising

A police officer said efforts are being made to identify the associates of drug peddler and the people, to whom Christropher was scheduled to supply the drugs. A case was registered at PS Mauli Jagran.

However, in two other developments, operations cell of UT police arrested Nagdev of Bapudham Colony-26 and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession Wednesday night.

Another team of operations cell also seized 300 boxes with 3600 bottles of English wine from two trucks on Wednesday night. Two truck drivers were identified as Ranjeet Singh and Surjit Singh of Ropar.