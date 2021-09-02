Chandigarh: NHM employees decide to continue indefinite strike in absence of written assurance

(Written by Bhavna Choudhary)

The NHM employees, who have been protesting in demand for equal pay for equal work, have decided to continue their indefinite strike as the Chandigarh Administration or the UT Health Department has not yet given any written assurance. The protesters held a meeting in this regard with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of Special Secretary Health and Finance Sapreet Singh Gill and Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang, before the rally protest march.

The NHM employees submitted the representation to the UT Advisor regarding the difference in wages between NHM regular employees and outsourced employees of the same designation.

The UT Adviser gave the protesters a verbal assurance and said that he is aware of the NHM wage disparity and that minimum wages will be implemented soon. The NHM employees have decided to continue the ongoing indefinite strike until their demands are met.