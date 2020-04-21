Chandigarh: NGO comes to rescue of 10 pregnant migrant construction workers stranded without medical assistance, dry ration

Pregnant women being examined near Kharar. (Express photo) Pregnant women being examined near Kharar. (Express photo)

As many as 10 pregnant women migrant labourers, in dire need of medical assistance and essential goods, residing in rural areas of Mohali district were found and aided by a Chandigarh-based NGO on Monday.

A team of the NGO Child Helpline came across the women while distributing ration to their kins at construction sites near TDI Mall in Kharar. The NGO first met three of the pregnant women, who later informed about the seven others residing at different construction sites at Landra.

The women, some of whom are five months pregnant, have been stranded at the construction sites since the curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23.

Following the initiative by the NGO, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Kharar, Dr Tarsem Singh ensured all the medical assistance to the pregnant women.

Protect Director of Child Helpline, Dr Sangeeta Jund said, “We primarily work for child welfare. These days we are acting on phone calls received about hungry children, from across the Tricity. A team of women workers went to Kharar for distribution of ration near construction sites where they met the pregnant women, who were pleading for medical assistance besides the routine ration. We informed SMO Kharar, Dr Tarsem Singh, who sent ASHA workers to the site.”

A member of the ASHA workers’ team said, “At least five women out of the 10 were examined medically and provided with necessary medicines including tablets of iron and folic-acid, among others. Packets of dry rations were also distributed. They all are from UP or Bihar.”

“Indeed, there are chances that more pregnant migrant women labourers may be stuck at various construction sites. We are taking this very seriously. We have noted down the women’s contact and have given ours for any emergency.,” Dr Tarsem Singh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.