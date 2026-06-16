Half of Chandigarh’s men now overweight

Also, more than four in 10 women aged 15-49 years are also battling excess weight, according to NFHS-6, marginally lower than 44 per cent in the previous survey, but still among the highest rates in the country.
The data also flags concerns over blood sugar levels. Among women aged 15 years and above, 17.8 per cent had high or very high blood sugar levels or were taking medication to control blood sugar, compared to 19 per cent in NFHS-5. Among men, the figure stood at 17.1 per cent, up from 16.6 per cent in the previous survey.
Breaking down the numbers further, 10 per cent of women and 9.8 per cent of men recorded very high blood sugar levels above 160 mg/dl, while another 6.7 per cent of women and 6.1 per cent of men had blood sugar levels in the high range of 141-160 mg/dl.
The survey also found that only 7 per cent of men and 10.2 per cent of women were underweight, indicating excess weight, rather than undernutrition, is emerging as the larger nutritional challenge in Chandigarh.
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Health experts have linked rising obesity and elevated blood sugar levels to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Nationally, too, NFHS-6 has reported a rise in obesity and high blood sugar among adults.
One in four adults has hypertension
The survey also highlighted the burden of hypertension in Chandigarh. Among women aged 15 years and above, 22.4 per cent had elevated blood pressure or were taking medication to control hypertension, while the figure stood at 24.4 per cent among men. Although the prevalence has declined from NFHS-5 levels of 25 per cent among women and 30.6 per cent among men, nearly one in four adults continues to be affected.
The survey found that 11 per cent of women and 13.2 per cent of men had mildly elevated blood pressure, while 4.4 per cent of women and 4.6 per cent of men suffered from moderately or severely elevated blood pressure, underscoring the continuing challenge posed by lifestyle-related diseases.
The findings assumed significance as hypertension is often described as a “silent killer”, with many individuals remaining unaware of their condition until serious complications such as heart attack, stroke or kidney disease occur. Coupled with the high prevalence of obesity and elevated blood sugar levels in Chandigarh, the survey paints a picture of a city increasingly grappling with lifestyle-related health disorders.
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Menstrual hygiene improves
Chandigarh has recorded high awareness and use of menstrual hygiene products, with 98.8 per cent of women aged 15-24 years using hygienic methods of protection during menstruation, up from 94.5 per cent in NFHS-5. The figure reflects improved access to sanitary products and greater awareness regarding menstrual health.
Tobacco use high among men
The survey found that 15.1 per cent of men aged 15 years and above use some form of tobacco, higher than 11.9 per cent recorded in NFHS-5. Among women, tobacco use remains low at 0.5 per cent. Data suggests that tobacco consumption continues to be a public health challenge among men despite awareness campaigns.
Alcohol consumption up among women
While alcohol use remains significantly higher among men, the survey recorded a slight increase among women. Around 1.1 per cent of women aged 15 years and above consume alcohol, compared with 0.3 per cent in NFHS-5. Among men, 21.6 per cent reported consuming alcohol, up from 18.6 per cent in the previous survey.
Women increasingly financially and digitally empowered
The survey points to growing financial inclusion among women in Chandigarh. Nearly 87.7 per cent of women have a bank or savings account that they operate themselves, while 84.4 per cent own and use a mobile phone. In addition, 29.7 per cent of women reported having worked in the last 12 months and receiving cash earnings, indicating gradual economic participation, though a majority remain outside paid employment.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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