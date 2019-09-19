Chandigarh news: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor; 2 booked for freeing cattle caught by civic body; and more

The district court of Chandigarh sentenced a man to ten 10-year imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old minor girl in 2016.

The convict, Sohan Lal, was sentenced imprisonment by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict, out of which Rs 50,000 will be given to the victim and Rs 5,000 will be deposited to the State.

As per the Prosecution, the matter dates back to July 13, 2016. The victim’s father informed the police that his daughter left home around 9 pm without telling anyone. The family tried to search for the girl, and informed the police on not being able to find her. The complainant said that he doubted that a certain Sohan Lal, a resident of Bareilly, UP might have taken away his daughter.

The police found the accused and the minor girl in Bareilly on June 16, 2017.

The girl in her statements said that on July 13, the accused Sohan Lal made her consume cold drink containing some intoxicating substance and took her to Rae Bareilly by alluring her and then raped her.

The accused was arrested under sections 366 (abduction), 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

During trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused and the victim had an affair and wanted to marry each other and had therefore gone to UP.

The court after hearing the arguments held the accused guilty and sentenced him to prison for ten years.

Three juvenile convicts escape only to be caught

Three juveniles convicted in cases of murder and rape were apprehended soon after they escaped from the Juvenile Home, known as Observation-cum-Special Home, Sector 25, on Wednesday. They had fled the home after snatching the keys of their room from a security guard.

Two of them were overpowered by the guards when they were scaling the wall of the home, the third was apprehended from near Sector 25 this evening.

One of them is 19 years old but when he committed the murder, he was a juvenile so he was lodged here. Police have registered an FIR against the trio on the complaint of Superintendent Sham Lal. Police sources said the three attacked the security guard Jeevan, 29, when he opened the lock of their room to check on them.

A police officer said Jeevan was also booked in the FIR registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Man held for dowry death

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of his newly married wife at his house in Hallomajra on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Gyan Singh, whose wife, Pinki Devi, consumed poisonous substances. She was rushed to GMCH-32 by her husband, where she was declared brought dead. Police have also named Gyan Singh’s parents and his one brother in the FIR registered at the Sector 31 Police Station.

Gyan Singh and Pinki tied the knot in February 2018. Since then, Pinki was not happy and often complained to her parents and brother about torture and harassment for dowry by her husband and in-laws. Pinki’s family is settled in Sector 56.

In his complaint, Vijender, Pinki’s brother, reported that Pinki was being tortured for dowry although, they had already given all the household items and a motorcycle to Gyan Singh as dowry.

Vijender, also levelled allegations of torture against Gyan Singh’s younger brother and sister. “Gyan, who works at a private factory, was arrested and sent to judicial custody. We have also checked Pinki’s room but did not find any suicide note,” said a police officer.

Two booked for selling correction fluid to school students at Daun

Khara police booked two persons accused of selling correction fluid to school students. The fluid is also used as a drug. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

According to information, advocate Geetanjali Bali had gone to a school at Daun village to conduct a seminar, where some students informed her that some people were targeting the school boys by giving them correction fluid. She lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar (sadr) Police Station against Kalu and Bhola.

“It is cheap and is easily available at the shops. Schoolboys are the worst affected. We have registered the case and will soon arrest the accused,” said a police officer investigating the case.

2 booked for freeing cattle caught by MC employees

Matour police booked two people for allegedly freeing their cattle from the Municipal Corporation (MC) employees after they had caught them on Monday. The action was taken on the orders of the MC commissioner.

The issue of MC’s inability to catch the stray cattle in the city has been raised many times during general house meetings. The MC employees say that cattle owners leave their animals in the city and whenever the MC employees go to catch the animals, they attack them and free the animals.

Acting on a complaint lodged by MC commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh, police booked two persons identified as Dalbir Singh and Nonu, both residents of Matour, who allegedly freed their animals on Monday when a team caught the animals. “Both the accused were booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions ) of the IPC,” said Matour SHO Rajiv Kumar.

On Monday, some people had left their cows in Matour village following which the area councillor, Amrik Singh Somal, informed the MC commissioner about the incident.

The stray cattle menace has increased in the last few years due to the non-availability of space for keeping the animals. The MC was also unable to shift the animals to Lalru. Presently the cowshed in Mohali houses around 1000 cattle despite having a capacity of 400.