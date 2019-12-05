Chandigarh news: UT administration to sell onions at discounted rates

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and other officials during a meeting at UT Secretariat on Wednesday. (Express Photo) UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and other officials during a meeting at UT Secretariat on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Keeping in view the soaring prices of onions, the Chandigarh administration has decided to sell onions imported from Turkey at Rs 60 to 65 per kg. Onion prices rose to Rs 120 per kg on Wednesday.

The decision came in a meeting of officials of the administration, chaired by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore. He stressed the need to provide immediate relief to people due to the surge in prices of onion. The Chandigarh administration will be setting up stalls across the city to sell onions at the discounted rate. However, there has no information about the location of these stalls yet.

Badnore was informed that to provide good quality onions at reasonable prices, the department of Food & Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, UT, Chandigarh has taken up this matter with the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India to direct the National Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to make available good quality onions at the earliest.

Sunil Pandey, a vegetable seller said that he got onions at a price of Rs 105 per kg from the mandi and after adding the cost of labour, the rate of Rs 120 per kg was decided among the union. “A family that had to purchase 20 kilograms of onion so we just gave a discount of Rs 5 per kg because it was becoming highly expensive,” he said.

Vinod P Kavle, Secretary holding charge of Food supply and consumer affairs department was contacted to know when will the residents be given relief, but he did not respond.

The Administrator has also directed the department of Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology to conduct regular checks to ensure that onions are not hoarded.

The Chandigarh Congress also recently held protests, wearing onion garlands, to register their protest against the soaring prices.

