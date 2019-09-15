Chandigarh news: Toddler killed in road accident; Denied new phone, 14-yr-old commits suicide and more

A toddler was crushed to death in Zirakpur after an SUV hit an auto-rickshaw near the Shivalik Vihar area. The accident took place on Friday night. Police have booked the driver of the SUV.

According to the information, the accident occurred while the auto-rickshaw was parked near the road. The victim had to buy some snacks and while he sat in the auto-rickshaw of his father, the SUV hit their vehicle.

The complainant in the case and the victim’s father, Vinod Kumar, told the police that he took his son Sonu and his nephew with him to buy some snacks but while he and his nephew were sitting in the auto-rickshaw, Sonu went to buy snacks from a shop located at few meters from where he parked his auto-rickshaw. “I saw a car was parked near me. I moved my auto-rickshaw. My son was also sitting inside at that time. Suddenly a car hit the auto-rickshaw and my son fell on the road and was crushed under the SUV,” Kumar told the police.

The Investigating Officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurpreet Singh, said that the driver of the SUV, a Mahindra XUV, was identified as Gurtej Singh, a resident of Green Enclave in Zirakpur. “The accused is a property dealer but he has not arrested yet. We will soon arrest him,” added ASI Gurpreet Singh.

Denied new cell phone, 14-year-old commits suicide

A 14-year-old schoolboy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Dhanush.

Police said that family members of the victim reported that Dhanush was upset after his parents refused his demand of a new cell phone. His father, Subramanyam, works at a private factory. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Man found murdered near tubewell

An unidentified man was found allegedly murdered near a tube well at Rampur Bhudha village near Zirakpur on Saturday morning. The police were informed by the tube well owner Vikramjeet Singh that the man was lying in a pool of blood near his tube well and an investigation was initiated, led by the Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh.

Police recovered a half filled liquor bottle, a cot and fruits from the crime spot, however, no documents were found to establish the identity of the victim. Tube well owner Vikramjeet Singh said, usually, he did not lock the doors of the room containing the tube well, and, when he came to the room on Saturday to switch on the tube well to irrigate his paddy fields, he found the man lying in a pool of blood due to a head injury. “I kept a cot near the tube well to take rest after work, the body was lying by the cot when I reached the spot,” Vikramjeet told the police.

Inspector Gurcharan Singh said that the victim was not identified yet but he seemed to be of the age group of 35-40 years. He added that the construction work of a school and housing complexes were going on nearby and it was suspected that the deceased worked as a labourer at a construction site.

“We are trying to identify the victim. Our team is speaking to the people working in the area. The man was wearing a blue pant and sky blue

shirt. We also informed the Panchkula and Chandigarh police, but so far there has been no lead for the victim’s identity,” Inspector Gurcharan Singh said. The police suspected that the victim was murdered by someone known to him.

Registering a case in the matter, the police booked an unidentified person under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former DSP booked for death in road accident

The UT police Saturday lodged an FIR against a retired DSP of UT police, Vijay Pal Singh, in connection with the death of a woman in a road accident back in October, 2018. The FIR was registered on the directions of the district court, Sector 43.

The application in the court of Kushal Singla, was filed by Lakhan Singh under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC seeking FIR against Vijay Pal Singh, former DSP of Chandigarh Police, under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Lakhan Singh, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, had been earning his livelihood by selling toys on a rehri rickshaw at the Sector 7 market, Panchkula. Lakhan alleged that on October 23, 2018 at about 5 pm, while he was heading to Manimajra from Panchkula on his rehri-rickshaw with his wife Badami Devi (64), a car (CH01-BP-3393) being driven by Vijay Pal Singh in a rash and negligent manner hit his rehri rickshaw from the back. Due to the crash, the couple fell down and sustained grievous injuries.

The duo were taken to the Civil Hospital, Manimajra, in a private vehicle by passers-by, from where they were referred to GMCH-32 for further treatment.

The police registered a DDR on October 23. While Lakhan was discharged from the hospital later, his wife succumbed to her injuries at GMCH on December 5.“We have lodged an FIR on the direction of the district court-43. The further legal process is being adopted”, said a police officer. A case was registered at Manimajra Police Station.

Panchkula: No diarrhoea case reported on Day 5 of outbreak

By Pallavi Singhal

The fifth day of the Diarrhoea outbreak saw zero cases being reported. The disease that broke on September 10, claimed two lives and affected as many as 108 people, has finally been curbed.

“The work gets especially difficult as both treatment and preventive measures have to go hand in hand. Paying good attention at the very beginning is what helped us get a control over the situation in the first two days”, said Dr Narwal, who oversaw the operation.

As many as 20 plus doctors and health care staff spent five days in the area hit with the outbreak. The source of the problem was identified, surveys and samples were taken, awareness was created, the source was cut-off, patients were treated at the spot and 25 serious ones were referred to other hospitals. Preventive measures were also taken and the area was sealed. Alternate water supply was arranged for the area. A team of physicians and pediatricians visited the area each morning, staying till night and was on-call afterwards, while health workers, emergency medical technician and ambulances even spent their nights there.

The two deaths recorded were of a ten-year-old girl, Bhavna who died at home and of a two and a half-year-old, Lalita, who died at Siddhant hospital, Baddi. The health department provided free treatment to all affected.

The reason for the outbreak were the poor sanitary conditions and storage of drinking water of the area. The village, which is divided in two, the Upper area and the Lower area, have one private tubewell each. The water gets stored in two different tanks for consumption. The tanks being used to store this water were not covered and not even properly clean and the pipeline supplying water from tubewell to tanks had several leakages.