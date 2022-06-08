Chandigarh sub-inspector, accomplice get 5 years in jail in 2012 bribery case

A special CBI court of Chandigarh has sentenced a Chandigarh Police sub inspector and his accomplice to five years’ of imprisonment for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from an accused in a cheating case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

UT Police sub inspector Naveen Sharma has been held guilty under Sections 7, 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, re ad with Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, while his accomplice Som Nath Aneja has been convicted under Section 120 b of the IPC read with Section 7, 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act.

The CBI had arrested Sharma, then posted with EOW, and Aneja in 2012 after it received a complaint from Sukhbir

Singh Shergill, who had alleged that Sharma had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him for facilitating the bail of his wife in connection to a company fraud case. Sharma was the investigating officer in that case.

The defence counsels argued that Sharma has been falsely implicated in the case. There was never any demand made for money nor any amount accepted by the accused or recovered from him.

It was argued that even in the complaint filed, no specific amount has been mentioned by the complainant.

It is only mentioned that a hefty amount has been demanded by the accused, the counsels argued.

The CBI counsels, however, argued that the call recordings and other evidence prove that Sharma had demanded the bribe through his accomplice Som Nath. After hearing the matter, the special CBI court of Jagjit Singh held the accused guilty.