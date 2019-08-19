Chandigarh news: Residents seek to resolve issues of need-based changes in CHB units

The executive meeting of Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) was held on Sunday to discuss issues about the Chandigarh Housing Board and other issues like dog menace, encroachment of public spaces and the rising crime rate. The meeting was held at the Community Centre in Sector 43.

Advertising

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Hitesh Puri and was attended by representatives of more than 83 RWAs. Kirron Kher, MP from Chandigarh was the Chief Guest.

Rajat Malhotra, General Secretary, CRAWFED requested for general amnesty by paying a one-time settlement for the regularisation of need-based changes in the Chandigarh Housing Board units and requested the administration to not charge annual penalties and issue cancellation notices. The regularisation of need based changes made in CHB flats and the reduction of lease hold to free hold rates was also discussed.

Kher said that action will be taken on ongoing fresh construction which is in violation of the new policy. She added that she had already taken up the issue for resolving matter of old construction.

Advertising

Speaking on the deteriorating situation of law and order in Chandigarh, Surinder Sharma, Vice Chairman, CRAWFED insisted on the installation of CCTV cameras. The members focussed on the need to review the police system and said that local policemen should be given promotions.

On the issue of stray dog menace, it was suggested that Kher may take up matter in the Parliament to seek a permanent and efficient solution. Kher said that the dog menace was a national issue and that the MC should work more efficiently on their sterilisation.

On the issue of vendors taking up public spaces, it was decided that stern action should be taken on unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces in markets and other places and they should immediately be removed from occupying places.

Hitesh Puri suggested developing vacant land by landscaping it to avoid people from using it as a dumping ground for garbage.

Kher, while responding to certain queries, said that they will have a permanent solution for the Dadumajra dumping ground in the next year and a half.

Rain disrupts power supply in Zirakpur

The residents of many housing societies at Zirakpur and Kharar were without power on Saturday and Sunday as many lines could not be repaired due to heavy rain. The power supply could be restored in many areas after 12- to 13-hour-long power cuts. The power cuts were caused due to breaking of supply lines in many areas.

The executive engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation, Khushwinder Singh, said that the repair work was delayed due to heavy rain. He added that power was restored in all the areas.

At Kharar, the residents had to face problems due to long power cuts. Residents complained that the helpline number of the power department was also not working and the residents faced tough time to lodge their complaints. Several trees were also uprooted.