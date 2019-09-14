Panchkula: Police order probe into idol immersion hooliganism

TAKING NOTE of the hooliganism in the name of religious proceedings that took place on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamaldeep Goyal ordered an inquiry into the incident. The probe will be conducted within three days and a report will be submitted to him on Monday.

“The inquiry will be conducted to find out on whose part the lapse occurred. These people did not seek any prior permission and it is only this year that the event happened on such a big level. The lack of information led to the ruckus,” said DCP Goyal.

However, Commissioner of Police Saurabh Singh said, “The crowd was not left unattended at all. The police definitely had been deployed but we did not expect this amount of people to be present. The crowd this time had swelled up to double or triple of what it generally used to be. People from Chandigarh and Mohali too were here. We are definitely looking into it. “

Even though the CP insisted the police had been deployed since morning, sources in the police said they received a call from the CP in the evening only. Nobody had any prior intimation about the same.

When the police force was sent to the spot, a police official too was harassed while trying to control the crowd that suddenly turned violent. Other policemen of a PCR near by came to his rescue.

The ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’, ideally a religious event of Maharashtra, has seen a sudden upsurge in other parts of the country. These processions are generally marked with loud music, half-naked men high on pot, alcohol and various other types of narcotics and traffic jams and choked roads. Panchkula was marred by the same on Thursday while officials had no knowledge of it at all. The law and order situation was a recorded mess at least for the first few hours.

The city also saw long traffic jams because of the same as the main road connecting two parts of Panchkula that stays divided by Ghaggar remained jammed. Ambulances were stuck between tractors full of people dancing to loud music. Frustrated police officials standing on Majri switched off the traffic lights and directed the people manually.

Commenting on the inquiry that has been marked, an SHO-level police official said, “A big deal is being made out of it all. Such slip-ups happen every day. You should not report everything in the newspaper. Police have a lot of other work too.”