Chandigarh news: Online payment for fire safety certificate, new cremation ground at Industrial area phase 1 and more

The agenda to set up an online payment gateway for the issuance of Fire Safety Certificate was approved by the fire and emergency services committee of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Monday. The agenda was approved in meeting held at the MC conference hall, under the chairmanship of Ravi Kant Sharma.

The committee members also approved several other agendas, including the purchase of 30 fire fighting helmet equipped with a torch, at an estimated cost of Rs 13.50 lakh.

The fire and emergency services committee meeting was attended by the other members of the committee, including Mahesh Inder Singh, Raj Bala Malik, Farmila and officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Cremation ground opens at Industrial area phase I

The cremation ground at Industrial area phase I was opened for public on Monday.

All the unclaimed bodies in Chandigarh will be cremated in this cremation ground. The Municipal Corporation has also started death certificate registration facility in this ground and the material required in the cremation will be made available at the ground.

“This cremation ground is spread over 2.25 acres area covered with boundary wall all around the cremation ground campus. There are 36 pyre platforms with five of them provided with GI sheet shed and to accommodate around 500 persons, there is 32’x183’ RCC roof shed with seating facility. The MC has provided drinking water facility besides separate men’s and women’s toilet/bathroom block and residence accommodation for attendant,” a release by the Municipal Corporation said. It further stated that Trikaldarshi Sewa Dal has been entrusted with the operation of the cremation ground.

According to the MoU, the period of operation is initially for ten years and the same will be extended to another five years after assessing its performance.

The procurement of fuel wood/other material will be arranged by the NGO and will be issued on no-profit-no-loss basis and rates duly approved by the MC, Chandigarh.

“The NGO is entrusted with maintaining cleanliness, drinking water facility and urinals & toilets… The organization shall clear electricity and water bill at their own level and submit bi-monthly report of the same to MC. The organisation will maintain a complaints book in the cremation ground,” MC stated.

10-year-old girl injured in accident

A 10-year-old girl identified was injured in a road accident near her house in EWS Colony, Dhanas, on Monday.

The girl, identified as Pooja, was crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her. She received fracture in her right knee. She was rushed to GMSH-16. and her condition stated to be stable. The motorcyclist managed to escape from the spot. Police was informed about the road accident from GMSH-16. A probe has been initiated. A DDR was lodged at PS Sarangpur.