Chandigarh news: Nurse killed as bus hits bike from behind; 3 suffer burn injuries as LPG cylinder bursts

A 23-YEAR-OLD nurse working in a private hospital was killed after a Haryana Roadways bus hit a two-wheeler she was riding at Zirakpur on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the accident happened around 12.30 pm. The victim was identified as Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Chaharmajra village near Noorpur Bedi in Ropar district. She was going to Derabassi from Zirakpur with her friend on a bike.

The victim’s uncle Fumman Singh stated in his complaint that his niece had come to a shopping complex, Best Price, at Zirakpur with her friend on a bike. When both the victim and her friend were returning to Derabassi, a rashly driven Haryana Roadways bus hit

the bike from behind near the Palm Pastle on Zirakpur-Derabassi road.

Fumman told the police that Gurpreet and her friend Jaswinder Singh fell on the road and the bus crushed Gurpreet’s head while Jaswinder escaped with minor injuries. Gurpreet was taken to civil hospital at Derabassi where doctors declared her brought dead.

Fumman said that Gurpreet’s father had died around 20 years ago and he was taking care of Gurpreet and her younger sister. Gurpreet worked as a nurse in Indus Hospital at Derabassi. Police registered a case against the bus driver identified as Bajinder, a resident of Jind district in Haryana, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. The investigating officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, said that the bus driver managed to flee, but they seized the bus.

Three suffer burn injuries as LPG cylinder bursts

THREE PERSONS, including a 12-year-old boy and his mother, suffered critical burn injuries when a small LPG cylinder, which was being refilled illegally, burst at Atawa village, Sector 46, on Wednesday.

Injured boy Ajay suffered 55 per cent burn injuries. His mother Anita, 36, too suffered burn injuries. They were admitted to GMSH-16. Police arrested one Amrik Singh, who was refilling the cylinder illegally. As the cylinder went off, the fire control room was informed and two fire tenders rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to GMSH-16 in police vehicles. Accused Amrik Singh suffered minor burn injuries and was discharged after preliminary treatment. Police said accused Amrik used to fill the small LPG cylinders from big cylinders illegally at his rented accommodation. Anita had brought her cylinder to him for refilling. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.